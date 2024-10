FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A 16-year-old has been arrested after Friday evening’s shooting on the south side of Fort Wayne.

Reports say the shooting happened in the 3200 block of Warsaw Street around 5:45 p.m.

When the Fort Wayne Police Department arrived at the scene, they found a 23-year-old man, identified as Angel Maldonado, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Reports say he was taken to the hospital in life-threatening condition and later succumbed to his injuries.