FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — It’s regarding staffing issues at the Fort Wayne Assembly, where full-size pickups are manufactured.

UAW Local 2209 Shop Chair Rich LeTourneau has demanded that GM stop assigning senior staff to fill shifts left vacant by temporary workers, claiming GM lacks the authority for these assignments and seeking national UAW approval to strike.

In response, GM says it complies with UAW-GM agreements and maintains that a strike is neither warranted nor legal.