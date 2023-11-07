Delphi Murders Suspect Wants Original Counsel Back

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): Delphi Murders Suspect, Richard Allen wants wants the Indiana Supreme Court to step in and reinstate his full defense team. Attorneys for Allen filed the request with the state’s highest court Monday morning. The motion asks the justices to add Andrew Baldwin and Bradley Rozzi back to Allen’s defense team, following their removal from the case by Judge Frances Gull citing what she called their “gross negligence.”

Allen’s defense team also renewed their request to have Judge Gull removed from the case. Attorneys and the Carroll County Circuit Court have until November 16 to file objections. Allen is set to stand trial in October of 2024. The trial date was delayed from January.