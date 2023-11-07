November 7, 2023
Delphi Murders Suspect Wants Original Counsel Back

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO):  Delphi Murders Suspect, Richard Allen wants wants the Indiana Supreme Court to step in and reinstate his full defense team.  Attorneys for Allen filed the request with the state’s highest court Monday morning. The motion asks the justices to add Andrew Baldwin and Bradley Rozzi back to Allen’s defense team, following their removal from the case by Judge Frances Gull citing what she called their “gross negligence.”

Allen’s defense team also renewed their request to have Judge Gull removed from the case. Attorneys and the Carroll County Circuit Court have until November 16 to file objections. Allen is set to stand trial in October of 2024. The trial date was delayed from January.

Slcker06 November 7, 2023 at 9:05 am

His defense team is fortunate to not be disbarred. The Justices should stay out of this by refusing to hear the plea. Otherwise every accused will be before them wanting something different in their counsel.

