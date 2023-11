FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – BMV branches have extended business hours. Those hours will be from 6:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.

They’ve extended the time to be able to issue ID cards and driver’s licenses to be used for identification at a polling place.

Branches will prioritize processing transactions that include new, amended, renewed, or replacement ID cards, learner permits, driver’s licenses and CDL’s that do not require testing for voting purposes.