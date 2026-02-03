Delta Dental Invests $250K in Indiana Dental Workforce

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) Delta Dental of Indiana and the Delta Dental Foundation are continuing their investment in Indiana’s dental workforce through scholarships and loan repayment programs aimed at dentists and dental hygienists.

With nearly 1 million Hoosiers living in areas with limited access to dental care, these initiatives are designed to reduce financial barriers for professionals who commit to serving underserved communities. In 2025, the partnership invested more than $250,000 to support dentists practicing in Indiana and dental hygiene students enrolled at Indiana University and Ivy Tech campuses.

Program offerings include:

Loan repayment up to $40,000 per year for dentists in private practice serving communities where at least 15% of patients are on Medicaid.

Loan repayment up to $25,000 per year for dentists working in nonprofit clinics.

Loan repayment up to $5,000 per year for dental hygienists in nonprofit clinics.

Scholarships up to $15,000 per year for dental hygiene students, for up to two years.

“Indiana’s dental workforce depends on a strong pipeline of students who can afford to enter and stay in the profession,” said Jeff Johnston, DDS, chief science officer with Delta Dental of Indiana. “By easing the cost of education through scholarships and loan repayment, we can help ensure more dentists and hygienists are able to build their careers here.”

Holli Seabury, EdD, executive director of the Delta Dental Foundation, added, “For many communities, especially rural and underserved areas, access to dental care comes down to whether providers can afford to practice there. These programs help remove financial barriers so dentists and dental hygienists can serve where they are needed most.”

Applications for the programs are now open and will close March 31. For more information and to apply, visit resources.deltadentalmi.com/Loan-Repayment.

Delta Dental of Indiana began operations in 1982 and is one of the largest dental plan administrators in the country. The Delta Dental Foundation, established in 1980, serves as the philanthropic arm of Delta Dental in Indiana, Michigan, and Ohio, promoting oral health and health equity.