Ohio Man and Woman Admit to Sexual Exploitation and Distribution of Child Pornography

TOLEDO, OH (WOWO) Two residents of Allen County, Ohio, have pleaded guilty to federal child pornography offenses.

Kris Shoemaker, 65, of Bluffton, admitted to one count each of distributing and receiving child pornography. Kayla Miller, 43, of Lima, pleaded guilty to sexual exploitation of a minor and distribution of child pornography. Both entered their pleas in federal court in December, WLIO reports.

Federal authorities say the FBI arrested Shoemaker and Miller in the spring of 2025 after a tip led investigators to evidence that the pair shared videos depicting minors in sexual situations. Court records show Shoemaker was previously convicted in 1992 of attempted gross sexual imposition involving a teenage girl. Because that conviction occurred more than 30 years ago, he was not required to register as a sex offender.

Shoemaker and Miller are scheduled to be sentenced in April. Federal prosecutors did not provide details of potential prison terms in the report to WLIO.