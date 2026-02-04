Deluxe Inn Warsaw Temporarily Closed Over Bug Infestation

WARSAW, IND. (WOWO) — The Deluxe Inn on Center Street in Warsaw has been temporarily closed by the city and the Kosciusko County Health Department after a bug infestation that has persisted for several months, according to WNDU.

Tenants have been told they must find other accommodations by the end of the business day. City and fire officials say the closure is intended to ensure the motel is safe and clean for guests.

All rooms must be cleared, cleaned, and treated with pest spray, which could take one to two months. The motel will only be allowed to reopen once the infestation is fully eradicated and officials confirm that no bugs remain in any part of the facility, WNDU and the Times-Union report.

Officials emphasized that the goal is not to permanently shut down the Deluxe Inn, but to bring it up to health and safety standards for future tenants.