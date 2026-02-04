Costco Issues Recall for Popular Bakery Treat

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WOWO) Costco has issued a recall for a bakery item sold at select warehouse locations due to an undeclared allergen.

According to reporting from Allrecipes citing the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, some packages labeled as Mini Beignets Filled with Caramel actually contain chocolate hazelnut-filled beignets. The packaging does not list tree nuts, which are present in the hazelnut filling and can trigger serious or life-threatening allergic reactions in sensitive individuals.

The recalled products were sold between January sixteenth and January thirtieth at Costco locations in 22 states, including Alabama, Arizona, California, Florida, Illinois, Michigan, Missouri, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia and Washington.

The recalled item is labeled as “Mini Beignets Filled with Caramel” and carries item number 1181272. The recall is related to a packaging error and not a contamination issue.

Costco advises customers with tree nut allergies not to consume the product and to return it to the store for a full refund. Customers without allergies are not required to take action but may return the product if it contains the incorrect filling.

No illnesses have been reported in connection with the recall.