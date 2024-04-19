Democratic Precinct Committee Chairs to Select Mayor

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The person who will serve out the rest of Tom Henry’s mayoral term will be selected by democratic precinct committee chairs tomorrow. Last night, Purdue Fort Wayne hosted a town hall meeting where the committee chairs could hear the platforms of all 7 candidates and inform their vote on Saturday.

State Representative Phil GiaQuinta, City Councilwomen Sharon Tucker and Michelle Chambers, Township Trustee Austin Knox, Intergovernmental Affairs Director with Fort Wayne, Stephanie Crandall, as well as Palermo Galindo and Jorge Fernandez are the 7 on the ballot that the 98 Precinct Committee will get to choose from.