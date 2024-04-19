April 19, 2024
Indiana NewsLocal News

Democratic Precinct Committee Chairs to Select Mayor

by Mike Wilson0
Photo Courtesy 21 Alive and Fort Wayne Mayor Town Hall Staff

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The person who will serve out the rest of Tom Henry’s mayoral term will be selected by democratic precinct committee chairs tomorrow. Last night, Purdue Fort Wayne hosted a town hall meeting where the committee chairs could hear the platforms of all 7 candidates and inform their vote on Saturday.

State Representative Phil GiaQuinta, City Councilwomen Sharon Tucker and Michelle Chambers, Township Trustee Austin Knox, Intergovernmental Affairs Director with Fort Wayne, Stephanie Crandall, as well as Palermo Galindo and Jorge Fernandez are the 7 on the ballot that the 98 Precinct Committee will get to choose from.

Related posts

State Urges Hoosiers to be Wary of Ticks, Diseases

Kylie Havens

A new GED test?

Kayla Blakeslee

Mother in Fort Wayne Wants Justice Department Involvement in Murder Case

WOWO News

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.