Pedestrian struck by semi on Indiana Toll Road while rescuing dog

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – A man was seriously injured after he was struck by a semi-tanker while attempting to rescue his dog from the roadway.

The Indiana State Police Toll Road Post is currently investigating the crash, which occurred around 6:30 pm near the 147.8 mile marker in the eastbound lanes of the I-80/90 Toll Road.

The pedestrian involved has been identified as 22-year-old Jack Holdren, of Williamsburg, Virginia. Holdren sustained multiple serious injuries in the collision but was reported to be alert and conscious when emergency medical personnel arrived at the scene. He was promptly transported to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne for treatment.

According to preliminary investigations, Holdren had been traveling eastbound on the Toll Road when he experienced a flat tire on his passenger car. As he was changing the tire, his dog managed to escape from the vehicle and ventured onto the roadway. Holdren entered the traveled portion of the roadway to rescue his dog and was subsequently struck by a semi-tractor driven by 64-year-old Leonard Murphy, of Polk, Ohio. Murphy was uninjured but was taken to a hospital in Angola for a mandatory chemical test as part of the investigation.

Holdren’s dog and was found safely back inside the vehicle unharmed when authorities arrived at the scene. The dog was transported to the Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County.

In light of this incident, the Indiana State Police have reiterated the importance of safety measures when experiencing vehicle breakdowns along busy roadways, especially on interstates. They strongly advise drivers and passengers to remain inside their vehicles, securely belted, with hazard lights activated, and to call 911 for assistance. While getting a trooper on scene may not eliminate all risks during tire changes, the presence of emergency lighting to warn approaching traffic significantly reduces the hazard.