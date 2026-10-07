Detroit, Cleveland among cities spending largest share of income on groceries

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Grocery costs are taking a larger bite out of household budgets in several Midwest cities, according to a new WalletHub report.

WalletHub compared the cost of 26 common grocery items in 100 of the largest U.S. cities and measured those costs against each city’s median household income.

Detroit ranked No. 1 in the country, with the basket of groceries costing the equivalent of 4.03% of median household income. Cleveland followed at 3.93%.

Two other Ohio cities also landed in the top 10. Toledo ranked fourth at 3.20%, while Cincinnati ranked ninth at 3.05%.

Birmingham, Alabama, ranked third at 3.45%, followed by Newark, New Jersey; Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Buffalo, New York; Memphis, Tennessee; and Hialeah, Florida.

At the other end of the rankings, Fremont, California, had the lowest grocery costs relative to income at 0.91%. San Jose and San Francisco were also among the cities where groceries represented the smallest share of median household income.

WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo said cities near the top of the ranking often face a combination of lower household incomes and relatively high prices for everyday grocery items.

The report recommends shoppers make a budget and grocery list before heading to the store, compare sales and coupons, consider store-brand products and buy in bulk when it makes financial sense.

The full WalletHub report and rankings are available online.