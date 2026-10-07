Indiana State Fire Marshal shares lithium-ion battery safety tips during Fire Prevention Week

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO) — Indiana’s State Fire Marshal is reminding Hoosiers to use caution when charging electronic devices as Fire Prevention Week continues across the state.

Fire Prevention Week runs Oct. 4 through Oct. 10, with this year’s campaign focusing on everyday charging habits that can reduce the risk of fires involving lithium-ion batteries.

State Fire Marshal Steve Jones says people should use the charging cord that came with their device or one approved by the manufacturer. Using an incompatible charger can damage a battery and increase the risk of a fire.

Officials also recommend charging phones, laptops and other devices on hard, flat surfaces such as tables or desks. Devices should not be charged on beds, couches or underneath pillows because soft surfaces can trap heat and prevent proper airflow.

People should stop using a device if its battery becomes unusually hot, begins to swell, produces smoke or gives off an unusual smell. Those can be signs that a lithium-ion battery is damaged or failing.

The Indiana Department of Homeland Security also recommends unplugging devices once they are fully charged rather than leaving them connected longer than necessary.

Larger lithium-ion battery products, including e-bikes, electric scooters and power tools, should be charged outside and away from exits when possible. Officials say those batteries store more energy and can produce fires that grow and spread quickly if they fail.

More fire prevention and safety information is available through the Indiana Department of Homeland Security.