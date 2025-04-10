April 10, 2025
Developers Behind Summit City Motorsports Park Withdraw Request

by David Scheie0
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — Developers behind Summit City Motorsports Park have withdrawn their zoning request for a new racetrack in southern Allen County, just one week before a public meeting.

An attorney for the group confirmed the decision, stating they are exploring other opportunities but remain committed to bringing a motorsports experience to the area.

Investor Bill Bean expressed disappointment over the backlash from neighbors, saying many concerns were based on misinformation-particularly the idea that the track would be an elite, private club.

Opposition grew with yard signs and billboards appearing ahead of the vote.

