April 10, 2025
Ohio Makes Headway In Making Roads Safe

by David Scheie0
OHIO, (WOWO) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine took the opportunity during April’s National Distracted Driving Awareness Month recognition, to report that Ohio is seeing positive, lifesaving results from its “phones down law”.

In the two years since he signed the law into effect, DeWine said the State Highway Patrol is reporting that crashes have dropped 8 percent, injuries are down 3 percent and fatalities have dropped 4 percent.

The numbers though are still too high according to officials who say that last year, there were just under 8,600 distracted driving crashes that resulted in more than 44 hundred injuries and 29 fatalities.

