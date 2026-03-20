Dirty Dozen Tax Scams List Released by IRS

WASHINGTON, DC (WOWO) Federal tax officials are warning Americans to stay alert for a growing range of scams during the 2026 filing season, including schemes powered by artificial intelligence and social media misinformation.

The Internal Revenue Service has released its annual “Dirty Dozen” list, outlining the most common tactics used by criminals to steal personal information and money from taxpayers. Among the top concerns are phishing emails and text messages that appear to come from the IRS, often urging recipients to click links or provide sensitive information.

Officials say scammers are also using AI technology to create convincing phone calls with spoofed caller IDs, making it more difficult for taxpayers to distinguish legitimate contact from fraud. The IRS emphasizes that it typically initiates communication through official mail and does not demand immediate payment or threaten arrest over the phone, according to FOX Business.

Other schemes include fake charities that solicit donations during times of crisis, misleading tax advice circulating on social media, and identity theft attempts targeting online IRS accounts. The agency also warns about fraudulent tax preparers and false claims involving credits or deductions that can result in penalties or audits.

The IRS says the goal of the annual list is to raise awareness and encourage taxpayers to verify sources, avoid unsolicited messages, and protect personal data. Officials add that enforcement efforts will continue as new scam tactics emerge, according to FOX Business.