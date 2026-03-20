WOWO EXCLUSIVE – AG Todd Rokita talks SAVE Act and Secretary of State Race with KB

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO)— Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita said states may need to take independent action on voter citizenship requirements if Congress does not advance federal legislation, during an appearance on Fort Wayne’s Morning News with Kayla Blakeslee.

Speaking on the program, Rokita addressed the ongoing national debate over the SAVE Act, which would require proof of U.S. citizenship to vote. “I think the states will have to act again,” Rokita said, pointing to Indiana’s past role in election law changes. “We became the first state in the nation to have a photo ID law itself… and now 32 states do.”

Rokita, who previously served as Indiana Secretary of State, said that experience informs his current position. “A state with some guts can absolutely do what I call photo ID 2.0, which is introduce the citizenship component to it,” he said.

Under current Indiana law, voters self-certify their citizenship status during registration. Rokita indicated that system could be strengthened. “Indiana, to be sure, has a self-certification at the time of registration for citizenship. I don’t think that’s very effective,” he said.

He also noted that federal voter registration forms limit how citizenship questions can be asked. “The federal law… prohibits asking about citizenship on the form. So really, it’s a federal solution ultimately, but in the meantime, states could do a lot,” Rokita said.

When asked what steps would be required for Indiana to implement stricter requirements, Rokita said legislative action would be necessary. “It would require some action from the legislature, require a lot more work from our clerks because they would be accepting documents at the time of registration… or at the polling place, proof of citizenship,” he said.

Rokita also raised the issue of absentee voting, distinguishing it from in-person voting. “Absentee voting is not a right. Absentee voting is a privilege, a special dispensation we give for not having to go to the polls,” he said. He added that additional verification requirements for absentee ballots could be considered “reasonable” as part of election safeguards.

Blakeslee asked whether such changes would likely face legal challenges. Rokita responded that lawsuits would be expected. “Oh sure… [they] would sue probably within hours,” he said, referencing past legal challenges to Indiana’s voter ID law. “But we beat them… the vast majority of the time.”

Rokita said his office could play a role in enforcement but emphasized that election administration primarily falls under the Secretary of State. He expressed support for current Secretary of State Diego Morales, stating, “The first thing we can do… is make sure you have a good Secretary of State, and that’s Diego Morales.”

The conversation later shifted to the upcoming Secretary of State race, where Rokita described the Republican primary as settled. “On the Republican side, it’s going to be Diego,” he said.

He also referenced Democratic candidate Beau Bayh and former Indianapolis Mayor Greg Ballard, who is seeking ballot access as an independent. Rokita offered critical assessments of both, while maintaining that Morales has established a stronger record.

Blakeslee noted the discussion had moved beyond the initial topic of the SAVE Act, closing the segment by thanking Rokita for his time and indicating future discussions may cover additional legislative issues.

Rokita concluded by signaling interest in returning to the program.