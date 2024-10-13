October 14, 2024
Distracted driving leads to personal injury crash in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – Distracted driving led to a personal injury crash in DeKalb County Saturday afternoon.

Authorities responded to the crash on U.S. 6 near the County Road 19 intersection around 2:45 p.m. 

Reports say a Dodge Ram 1500 was traveling east on U.S. 6 and was yielding to traffic to turn left at the intersection when a Kia Forte rear-ended the Dodge at around 55 miles per hour.

The Dodge was driven by 30-year-old Adam Hartman. The Kia was driven by 54-year-old Trinka Rinard. 

According to 21 Alive News, Hartman told authorities that he hit his head during the crash, but he refused medical attention. Rinard claimed to have lower back pain, numbness in her legs and abrasions on both arms and was taken to the hospital for her injuries. 

Rinard stated that she was attempting to grab something from the floor of her vehicle and did not see Hartman yielding to traffic. 

