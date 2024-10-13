October 14, 2024
Citilink to offer free rides for election day, holiday travel

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Citilink will be offering free public transportation next month to encourage voter turnout as well as safe holiday travel.

They’re making sure the cost of transportation does not restrict residents from voting in the election, so Citilink is waiving bus fares for Tuesday, November 5. 

Free fares will be available for all regular bus routes on those days. 

Citilink will also be offering free rides from November 30 through the Saturday after Thanksgiving, as well as the following three saturdays: December 7, 14 and 21.

