One dead after collision on Indiana Toll Road

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – One person is dead after a collision between two tractor/trailers on the Indiana Toll Road.

It happened east of Angola around 5:15 p.m. on Friday.

Indiana State Police say a 2020 Freightliner semi was headed westbound on the Toll Road, approaching slowed traffic.

However, the Freightliner failed to slow down in time and swerved into the rear end of a Mack semi. The Freightliner clipped a Ford F-150 in the process.

The driver of the Freightliner, identified as 34-year-old Melvin Alexander of Atlanta, Georgia, was pronounced dead at the scene, and a passenger was taken to the hospital with injuries.

No other injuries were reported, though the drivers of the F-150 and of the Mack semi were taken to a local hospital for required chemical testing.