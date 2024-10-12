October 12, 2024
Indiana News

One dead after collision on Indiana Toll Road

by Alyssa Foster0
Unsplash.com

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – One person is dead after a collision between two tractor/trailers on the Indiana Toll Road. 

It happened east of Angola around 5:15 p.m. on Friday. 

Indiana State Police say a 2020 Freightliner semi was headed westbound on the Toll Road, approaching slowed traffic. 

However, the Freightliner failed to slow down in time and swerved into the rear end of a Mack semi. The Freightliner clipped a Ford F-150 in the process.

The driver of the Freightliner, identified as 34-year-old Melvin Alexander of Atlanta, Georgia, was pronounced dead at the scene, and a passenger was taken to the hospital with injuries. 

No other injuries were reported, though the drivers of the F-150 and of the Mack semi were taken to a local hospital for required chemical testing.

Related posts

Promenade Park opening next month

Darrin Wright

Indianapolis chiropractor guilty in weight-loss drug case

AP News

Fraternity chapter at IU suspended after hazing problems

AP News

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.