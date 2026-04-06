DNR Issues Boating Restrictions On Noble County Lakes Due To High Water

NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — The Indiana Department of Natural Resources has issued emergency boating restrictions for several lakes in Noble County due to rising water levels that could pose a risk to nearby homes and shorelines.

The restrictions apply to the West Lakes Chain—comprised of Waldron Lake, Steinbarger Lake, Tamarack Lake, and Jones Lake—as well as Smalley Lake. Motorized watercraft are currently restricted on these waterways.

Additionally, an idle speed restriction has been put in place for Sylvan Lake, meaning boaters must operate at a slow speed that does not create a wake.

According to the DNR, such emergency orders are issued when elevated water levels increase the likelihood that waves from boats could push water into residential structures along the shoreline.

Boaters are urged to follow all posted restrictions and monitor conditions, as advisories may change depending on weather and water levels.