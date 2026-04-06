School Bus Overturns In Steuben County; Driver Cited For Cell Phone Use

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — A school bus carrying one student overturned Monday morning in rural Otsego Township, according to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called just after 9:30 a.m. on April 6 to the 5500 block of South County Road 300 East for a reported crash involving a school bus. Initial 911 calls indicated the bus had overturned, and it was unclear whether any children were on board.

When first responders arrived, they found a bus belonging to the Metropolitan School District of Steuben County on its side off the west side of the roadway.

Authorities said the bus was occupied by the driver and one student. Both were able to safely exit the vehicle.

Preliminary investigation shows the 2025 Freightliner school bus, driven by 71-year-old Jennie Hammond of rural Angola, was traveling southbound on County Road 300 East when it drifted off the roadway. The right-side tires left the pavement, and the bus overturned into a roadside ditch.

Investigators reviewed onboard surveillance video and say the driver appeared to be momentarily distracted by a cellphone, which contributed to the bus leaving the roadway.

Both Hammond and her passenger, 19-year-old Makenna Warner of Angola, complained of pain following the crash. They were transported by Steuben County EMS to Cameron Hospital for treatment.

Officials said weather conditions were clear and the roadway was dry at the time of the crash. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor. The driver was wearing a seatbelt, while the passenger was not restrained.

Hammond was cited for using a telecommunications device while operating a moving vehicle.