FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) –

You might see some low flying airplanes in Allen, Huntington, and Whitley Counties…as the Department of Natural Resources continues to battle the Spongy Moth. This is an invasive insect that is responsible for killing trees over thousands of acres across the eastern United States. The planes will spray a food-grade material that has female spongy moth pheromones in it, which will disrupt the invasive moths mating process, while leaving other wildlife alone.