DNR Urges Hoosiers To Report Sightings Of Mediterranean Geckos

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is asking Hoosiers to help track sightings of Mediterranean geckos, an exotic lizard species that has recently been observed in several parts of the state.

According to the DNR, the small reptiles are believed to have arrived in Indiana by “hitchhiking” on shipments. Native to the Mediterranean region of Europe and northern Africa, the geckos are typically 4 to 5 inches long and have tan or pink coloring with brown blotches. They also have warty skin, a banded tail, and large, bulging eyes with vertical pupils.

The species is most active at night and often found in or around buildings, officials said.

The DNR is asking anyone who spots a Mediterranean gecko to report the sighting by emailing HerpSurveys@dnr.IN.gov.