Gen Z Ditches Trendy Nightlife for Dive Bars

CHICAGO, IL (WOWO) Young adults are redefining nightlife by trading trendy cocktail lounges and hard-to-get reservations for neighborhood bars and dive spots, according to reporting from Fox News and Business Insider.

Industry experts told Fox News Digital that Gen Z, generally defined as those born between 1997 and 2012, is prioritizing affordability, familiarity and real-world connection over curated social media experiences. Cheaper drinks, laid-back atmospheres and the ability to become a regular are drawing younger customers back to local bars.

New York-based beverage expert Gareth Howells told Fox News Digital that he is seeing a shift toward neighborhood establishments where customers value conversation and consistency rather than chasing trends. Restaurant owners interviewed by Fox News say younger customers are increasingly intentional about where they spend their time and money.

Industry leaders also note that Gen Z drinks less alcohol overall, making dive bars appealing spaces to socialize without pressure. Vic Christopher of Clark House Hospitality told Fox News Digital that value is replacing interest in elaborate cocktails and wine menus.

Marketing analysts say rising drink prices and tighter budgets are also fueling the trend. Alex Schwartz of PDQ POS told Fox News Digital that younger customers are gravitating toward wing nights, drink specials and live entertainment. Nightlife companies say dive bars are better suited for spontaneous visits without reservations.

OpenTable data cited by Fox News shows just over half of Americans consider themselves regulars at a local restaurant or bar, and Gen Z is increasingly joining that group. Business Insider reports technology companies are trying to capitalize on the trend by formalizing loyalty programs, though some restaurant owners say personal relationships remain the key driver.

Mental health professionals interviewed by Fox News Digital say neighborhood bars can offer lower-pressure environments for in-person connection compared to traditional club settings, helping young adults unplug and build community.

Source: Fox News Digital, Business Insider, OpenTable