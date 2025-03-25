Allen County Public Library Releases 2024 Community Impact Report

The Allen County Public Library has released its 2024 Community Impact Report.

The report uses data from the Library’s annual report to the Indiana State Library to reflect how the library system’s services and collection contributed to the education, literacy, access and discovery in the county.

In 2024, the ACPL welcomed over 1.7 million visitors across the 14 locations, with over 14% of the Library’s budget going straight to building a collection of almost 4 million physical and digital items.

They say borrowing was up with an 8% increase over 2023 with over 4.6 million items borrowed and about 1.5 million borrowed being children’s items.

At the end of 2024 the Library had nearly 200,000 registered patrons, making up over half of the county.