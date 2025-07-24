July 24, 2025
President Donald J. Trump Approves Major Disaster Declaration for Indiana

by Macy Gray
President Donald Trump speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WOWO) – FEMA announced that federal disaster assistance is available to the state of Indiana to supplement recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes, and flooding from March 30 – April 9, 2025.

Public Assistance federal funding is available to the state, tribal and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair and replacement of facilities damaged by the severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes and flooding in Bartholomew, Brown, Clark, Crawford, Decatur, Floyd, Franklin, Greene, Harrison, Jefferson, Lawrence, Madison, Marshall, Martin, Montgomery, Morgan, Orange, Owen, Perry, Switzerland, Vanderburgh, Warrick and Washington counties.

Joseph P. Cirone has been named as the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in the affected area. Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the state and warranted by the results of further damage assessments.

