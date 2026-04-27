Driver Flown to Fort Wayne Hospital After Single-Vehicle Crash

BERNE, IND. (WOWO) An 18-year-old driver is hospitalized following a single-vehicle crash Saturday evening in rural Adams County.

Adams County authorities say emergency crews responded to County Road 500 West, approximately 2,600 feet south of State Road 124 West, at about 7:42 p.m.

The driver, identified as Kylee C. Duncan of Decatur, was operating a maroon Pontiac Grand Am when the vehicle left the roadway under unclear circumstances, according to investigators.

Officials say the car initially drifted off the right side of the road onto a gravel berm, then appeared to overcorrect back toward the roadway. The vehicle crossed the road, exited on the opposite side, and entered a grass ditch before striking a cement field marker post on the passenger side.

Authorities say Duncan was the sole occupant of the vehicle and had to be extricated by emergency responders at the scene.

She was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries and later flown to a Fort Wayne hospital for further treatment.

Investigators say preliminary factors in the crash may include failure to maintain lane position, overcorrection, and unsafe speed. The crash remains under investigation by Adams County authorities.