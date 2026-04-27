Nine People Injured in Mass Shooting in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, IND. (WOWO) Nine people were injured in a shooting near Indiana University in Bloomington during a large late-night gathering tied to annual campus-area events.

Bloomington police say the incident happened around 12:25 a.m. in the 400 block of East Kirkwood Avenue near a restaurant, where thousands of people had gathered following the “Little 500” cycling events, according to authorities.

Investigators say the violence began as a fight between two women and escalated when multiple individuals drew handguns. Police say two men are believed to have fired shots during the incident.

Bloomington Police Chief Mike Diekhoff said, according to statements from a press briefing, that officers were already monitoring large crowds in the area when the gunfire broke out and quickly moved in to assist victims and secure the scene.

Authorities say five victims were struck by gunfire or bullet fragments, while others were injured while running from the scene. Victims include women ranging in age from 17 to 22.

Officials say all victims were treated, with most released from medical care and one person remaining hospitalized in stable condition.

Police say none of the injured are Indiana University students.

Investigators are reviewing cellphone video and surveillance footage from nearby businesses as they work to identify the shooters and determine what led to the violence.

Officials say the gathering had been largely peaceful before the shooting and emphasize that the investigation remains active.