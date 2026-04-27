Indiana Gas Tax Could Rise by 6 Cents in May

Officials say the state’s sales tax on gasoline is set to increase by about 6.1 cents per gallon in May, based on monthly calculations by the Indiana Department of Revenue, according to the Indiana Capital Chronicle.

Mike Braun suspended the tax earlier in April as gas prices climbed, with the executive order currently set to expire on May 8.

The sales tax is one component of the total cost drivers pay at the pump, which also includes federal and state excise taxes.

State lawmakers say the governor is expected to review current fuel prices before deciding whether to extend the suspension.

Some legislators are calling for additional relief, including suspending other fuel taxes, while officials note gas prices have declined slightly in recent weeks but remain elevated compared to earlier in the year.

The decision could impact how much Hoosiers pay at the pump heading into the summer travel season.