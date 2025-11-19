Driver Injured After Vehicle Leaves Roadway On SR 8

DeKalb County, Ind. (WOWO) — A 39-year-old Indianapolis woman was injured Wednesday afternoon when her vehicle left the roadway and struck an embankment along State Road 8.

According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred around noon in the 6300 block of SR 8. Investigators say the driver, Angelica Chiquito Figueroa, was traveling east when her 2004 Acura TL veered off the north side of the roadway for an unknown reason. The vehicle hit an embankment, causing significant front-end damage.

Figueroa sustained a neck injury in the crash and was transported to a nearby hospital for further evaluation. No other vehicles or passengers were involved.

The cause of the crash remains under review.