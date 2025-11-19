Local School Bus Leads Police On Pursuit

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A man is in custody after leading Fort Wayne Police on a pursuit in a Fort Wayne Community Schools bus late Wednesday morning.

According to FWPD Public Information Officer John Nichter, no students were on board during the incident.

Police say an officer first spotted the school bus driving erratically and attempted a traffic stop. According to our partners in news at 21ALIVE, the driver refused to pull over, leading officers on a chase that ended near International Park, by South Coliseum Boulevard and East Pontiac Street, at the former International Harvester plant.

Once the bus came to a stop, the driver refused to get out. Crisis negotiators were called in and were eventually able to persuade him to exit the vehicle. He was taken into custody without further incident.

Charges have not yet been released.