Super Shot Hosts Annual Back-to-School Event

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WOWO) – Super Shot will be hosting their annual Start Smart! Back-to-School Vaccine events on the following dates:

Thursday, July 24 , 4-7 p.m.: Super Shot, 1515 Hobson Road, Fort Wayne, IN.

, 4-7 p.m.: Super Shot, 1515 Hobson Road, Fort Wayne, IN. Thursday, July 31, 4-7 p.m.: Super Shot, 1515 Hobson Road, Fort Wayne, IN.

The first 100 children who receive their vaccines on each date will receive a full-sized backpack filled with school supplies. There will also be free food, fun, and a community resource fair on both dates.

Super Shot will provide required back-to-school immunizations to area children.

LOCAL AND VISUAL STORY FOR THURSDAY, JULY 31, 2025

Super Shot will provide required back-to-school immunizations to area children with support from Indiana Michigan Power (I&M).

WHAT: The start of school is right around the corner. Super Shot will provide required back-to-school immunizations to area children with support from I&M and the AEP Foundation. Staff from I&M will have a bucket truck at this event, giving kids the opportunity to “touch a truck,” and there will be FREE backpacks with school supplies for children who receive vaccines, free food, and a community resource fair.

WHO: Super Shot and I&M staff

WHEN: Thursday, July 31 from 4-7 p.m.

WHERE: Super Shot Clinic

1515 Hobson Rd., Fort Wayne, IN 46805

Thank you in advance for helping us to create awareness of these events that will help children in our community start the new school year Smart and healthy.