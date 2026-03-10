Driver Missing After Truck Swept Off Flooded Road In Martin County; Passenger Rescued

MARTIN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — Authorities are searching for an 82-year-old man after a truck was swept off a flooded roadway Tuesday afternoon in Martin County, while a passenger in the vehicle was rescued.

According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, conservation officers are searching for James Petty, 82, of Fortville, who was driving a truck that was carried off Spout Springs Road just south of Shoals. The area is near the White River and is known to be prone to flooding.

Authorities said a 911 call for help was received by Martin County dispatch at approximately 2:37 p.m. Monday from the passenger in the vehicle. The passenger was able to climb out through a window and hold onto a nearby tree vine while waiting for rescuers.

Members of the Shoals Volunteer Fire Department and the Martin County Sheriff’s Department launched a boat and were able to safely rescue the passenger from the swift-moving floodwaters.

Search crews are continuing efforts to locate Petty and the vehicle. Officials said surface searches and sonar are being used, but rescue operations have been hindered by fast-moving water conditions.

Responding agencies included the Martin County Sheriff’s Department, Martin County Emergency Medical Services, Shoals Volunteer Fire Department, and conservation officers with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

Authorities continue to urge drivers to avoid flooded roadways and never attempt to drive through standing or moving water.