Dump Truck Bursts Into Flames After Crash with Semi on US 24 in Paulding County

Crane Township, Ohio (WOWO) – A fiery crash between two commercial vehicles shut down part of US 24 in Paulding County Tuesday morning.

Ohio State Highway Patrol says the collision happened around 10:15 a.m. near County Road 87. Investigators say 69-year-old John H. Coblentz of Hicksville was driving a dump truck eastbound on US 24 when he failed to maintain a safe distance and slammed into a semi driven by 68-year-old Charles C. Kunce of Pleasant Lake, Indiana, who was attempting to turn right.

The impact caused the dump truck to ignite in flames, and both vehicles veered off the road and overturned into a ditch. Despite the dramatic scene, both drivers were able to escape. Coblentz was treated at the scene, while Kunce was airlifted by Samaritan Medical Transport for further care. Both men were wearing seatbelts.

Troopers were assisted by multiple emergency crews. The crash remains under investigation, and the Ohio State Highway Patrol is reminding drivers to avoid distractions and keep a safe following distance.