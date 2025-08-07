Man Found Dead in Roadway Near Countryside Village; Police Investigating

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne Police are investigating after an unresponsive man was found lying in the roadway early Thursday morning.

Officers were called just before 5 a.m. to the area of Country Forest Drive near the entrance to Countryside Village Mobile Home Park after a passing driver spotted the man and called for help. Medics arrived and pronounced the adult male dead at the scene.

The cause of death has not been released, and authorities say the investigation is ongoing. The Fort Wayne Police Department is working alongside the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office and the Coroner’s Office to determine what happened.

Anyone with information is urged to contact FWPD at 260-427-1201, Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867, or submit an anonymous tip through the P3 Tips App.