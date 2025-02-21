February 21, 2025
Indiana NewsLocal News

Early Morning Blaze Engulfs One Home – Damages Two Others

by Brian Davis0
RV trailer on road

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) An early morning fire this morning on the city’s Southeast Side destroyed one home and damaged two adjacent residences.

Firefighters were called just before 3-30 on a report of a house fully engulfed at the intersection of East Caroline and Pontiac Streets.

They found a two story home fully involved and say the fire spread to a second home and damaged a third. Five people made it out of the second home involved safely – the house that was fully engulfed was vacant according to neighbors. The blaze was brought under control by 4 AM with no injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Related posts

Meat Processing Company Plans New Plant

Dean Jackson

Motorcycle Safety Month

WOWO News

VA policy advises removal of Bibles, crosses from public display in hospital chapels

Darrin Wright

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.