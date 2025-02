ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — The investigation is continuing into a single-vehicle crash on US 24 west of Fort Wayne that left a man critically injured.

The Allen County Sheriff’s Department was called to US-24 at the West County Line and found that a vehicle had left the eastbound lanes for an undetermined reason.

The car caught on fire and the driver was transported to the hospital.

The crash closed the road for hours this morning.