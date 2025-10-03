October 3, 2025
Horses Gone Wild: Woman Charged

by Brian Ford0
"Horse" by Karsun Designs, CC BY-ND 2.0

Marshall County, IN (WOWO) A Marshall County woman is facing charges after her horses repeatedly escaped her property, wandering onto neighbors’ land and public roads.

Deputies arrested 50-year-old Jennetta Nickerson on charges of animal cruelty and allowing animals to run at large. Authorities say they’ve responded to her property nearly 40 times over the past two years for similar incidents.

Neighbors say the horses have been a constant nuisance, creating safety concerns for drivers and other residents. The horses have now been confiscated by authorities.

The case remains under investigation.

