Fort Wayne International Airport To Host Job Fair

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Fort Wayne International Airport (FWA) will host a job fair on Wednesday, February 19, 2025, from 2:00pm to 8:00pm in the terminal building.

FWA’s job fair is open to the public and will be held alongside the airport’s airline partners and the Transportation Security Administration (TSA).

There are a number of full-time and part-time open positions from the Fort Wayne-Allen County Airport Authority, Trego Dugan Aviation – Allegiant Airlines’ ground operator, UniFi Services – ground operator for Delta Air Lines and United Airlines, and TSA.

Job fair attendees are asked to bring their resume with them, as representatives from each organization will be present and applications will be available to be submitted.

Some organizations will also be offering interviews during the job fair for those prepared to begin the hiring process.

Those attending the FWA Job Fair will also have the opportunity to enter to win gift cards as a thank you for their attendance.

More information about the open positions available at the job fair, including pay-rate, open shifts, and more can be found at http://fwairport.com/business/careers/fwajobfair.

Job Fair attendees can park in any FWA parking lot and are asked to enter the terminal building at Door A.

FWA staff will validate parking for all attendees.