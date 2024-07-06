Early Morning Crash in Fort Wayne Leaves Two Dead, Two Critically Injured

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – In the early hours of Saturday, July 6, a crash occurred at the intersection of South Lafayette Street and South Anthony Blvd.

The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) received a report around 4 AM about a two-vehicle accident involving a gray sedan and a white SUV. Upon arrival, the FWPD and the Fort Wayne Fire Department (FWFD) found the sedan engulfed in flames and the SUV in a ditch.

Two victims were pronounced dead at the scene, and two others were rushed to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

As a result of the crash, South Anthony Blvd. was closed in both directions, and Northbound South Lafayette Street was closed for several hours to facilitate the cleanup and investigation.

Preliminary investigations suggest that alcohol and speed were contributing factors in the crash, which remains under investigation by the FWPD FACT team, Allen County Coroner’s Office, and Allen County Prosecutor’s Office.