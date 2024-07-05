Organization pays off fallen DeKalb Co. trooper’s mortgage

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (NETWORK INDIANA) — You may remember Indiana State Police Trooper James Bailey, who lost his life while on duty last year. An organization dedicated to honoring fallen first responders has stepped in to make sure Trooper Bailey’s family doesn’t have to worry about their future.

Trooper Bailey, 50, was killed March 3rd, 2023. He threw out spike strips on I-69 in DeKalb County in an attempt to bring suspect Terry Sands II to a stop. Sands was being chased by police.

Sands hit Trooper Bailey with his car, killing him.

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation has decided to step in and pay for the Bailey family’s mortgage in full, as well as paying a year’s worth of property taxes and insurance. This is all part of the Fallen First Responders Home Program, which was established after 9/11.

Bailey is one of three officers from Indiana whose family the Tunnel to Towers Foundation has helped with it’s Fallen First Responders Home Program.

Terry Sands II was charged with murder. Sands waited too long to accept a plea deal, so when the case finally goes to trial, he will be tried without the back-up of a deal with the prosecution.

Sands’ trial begins in February.