East Central Fire & EMS, New Haven Police Department partner to expand AED initiative

NEW HAVEN, Ind. — East Central Fire & EMS is expanding its community Automated External Defibrillator (AED) initiative through a new partnership with the New Haven Police Department (NHPD).

The department announced Thursday that it provided seven AED devices to NHPD, which will be placed in patrol vehicles throughout the city.

According to our partners in news, 21 Alive, officials say the goal of the program is to improve access to lifesaving cardiac care by ensuring first responders have the equipment needed during emergencies. Police officers are often among the first emergency personnel to arrive at a scene, and having an AED available can help provide immediate care during a cardiac event.

East Central Fire & EMS says the initiative is supported through community donations and partnerships.

Residents and organizations interested in supporting or partnering with the community AED initiative can contact East Central Fire & EMS or send contributions to:

East Central Fire and EMS

910 Hartzell Rd.

New Haven, IN 46774