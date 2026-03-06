WOWO EXCLUSIVE: Col Scott Boatwright talks Indiana ANG Readiness and Iran with Kayla

FORT WAYNE, IND. (WOWO) As tensions rise internationally and the United States increases its military posture in the Middle East, leaders at Fort Wayne’s Air National Guard base say the local fighter wing continues preparing for future missions while completing a major aircraft transition.

During an interview on Fort Wayne’s Morning News, 122nd Fighter Wing Commander Scott ‘Tug’ Boatwright spoke with host Kayla Blakeslee about readiness, modernization efforts, and recruiting at the Fort Wayne base.

Boatwright said the unit is currently in the middle of a transition to the General Dynamics F-16 Fighting Falcon as part of a broader modernization process.

“We are still technically in our conversion for the F-16, and we are finishing that up soon,” Boatwright said during the interview. “With that being said, our jets are not quite ready today.”

Transition Seen as Bridge to Future Aircraft

Boatwright said the F-16 mission is part of a larger effort to ensure the base remains competitive for future aircraft assignments, including the possibility of receiving the Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II.

“In order to keep fighter aircraft here in Fort Wayne, we’ve got to modernize this base to be as competitive as we can when the Air Force selects the next F-35 unit,” Boatwright said.

He described the F-16 assignment as an interim step following the retirement of the unit’s previous aircraft, the Fairchild Republic A-10 Thunderbolt II.

“This F-16, though a phenomenal airplane, is really a bridge mission from that A-10 that we had to a fifth-generation fighter like an F-35,” Boatwright said. “Our goal is to make sure this base is upgraded and modernized so we can have fighters in Fort Wayne for the next two, three, or four decades.”

Training Focused on Global Threats

Boatwright said pilots at the Fort Wayne base routinely train for scenarios involving several potential global threats.

“When you see our training and you see our F-16s take off and go fly out to the airspace, we are training for that,” he said. “We are training for that Iran threat, that North Korea threat, that China threat, that Russia threat.”

Boatwright said the training ensures the unit remains capable of deployment if called upon.

“Our goal is to ensure we are ready to be deployable anywhere in the world at any time,” Boatwright said.

Recruiting Numbers Exceed Goals

Boatwright also discussed recruiting at the Fort Wayne base, saying the wing recently exceeded its target levels.

“We finished out the fiscal year at 107 percent manning, which was number five in the country,” he said. “That’s out of 92 Air National Guard wings.”

Despite the strong numbers, he said the unit continues to look for candidates in specialized roles, particularly in aircraft maintenance and technical positions.

“There are always some niche maintenance-type jobs that are open,” Boatwright said. “But if a young individual shows up and says they want to join, we try to find something they’re interested in rather than forcing them into another position.”

Regional Support Cited as Factor

Boatwright credited strong local support for the military as a key reason recruitment remains strong in northeast Indiana.

“Midwest people love the country, love the military and support it,” he said. “Kids grow up with parents that support the military, and it’s ingrained in them.”

He also pointed to education benefits as a motivating factor for new recruits.

“We have the best education benefits in the world,” Boatwright said. “If someone wants to go to Purdue and be an engineer, we’ll pay for it.”

Boatwright added that the visible presence of fighter jets flying over the city can also inspire interest among younger residents.

“When we bring two or four F-16s up in formation to land and they fly over the city, that’s the best recruiting piece we have,” he said.

Weekly Updates From the Base

The interview was part of a regular Friday segment on Fort Wayne’s Morning News, where Blakeslee checks in with leadership from the 122nd Fighter Wing about operations and developments at the Fort Wayne base.

Boatwright said modernization of facilities and maintaining strong staffing levels remain key priorities as the wing prepares for future missions.

“Our goal is readiness,” Boatwright said. “That’s why modernizing the base and keeping the right number of people here is so important.”