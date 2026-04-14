Education Leaders Urge Changes to High School Standards

LANSING, MI (WOWO) Growing concerns about student performance are prompting calls to rethink how high school education is structured in Michigan.

Education groups point to persistently low college readiness rates and increasing absenteeism as indicators that the current system is not serving all students effectively. Critics argue that existing graduation requirements may not reflect the range of pathways students take after high school.

Some advocates are pushing for changes that would expand career and technical education options while offering more flexibility in how students meet graduation standards. Supporters say a broader approach could better prepare students for both college and the workforce.

The debate comes as schools continue to address learning gaps and attendance challenges that have intensified in recent years, according to Bridge Michigan.

State education leaders have not finalized any proposals, but discussions are ongoing about how to balance academic expectations with practical skills. Any changes would likely require action at the state level and could reshape how students progress through high school in the years ahead.