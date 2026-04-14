Police Warn Seniors About ‘Water Wars’ Safety Risks

GROSSE POINTE FARMS, MI (WOWO) Police and school officials in southeast Michigan are warning high school seniors about the potential dangers of participating in so-called “water wars,” a popular end-of-year game.

The activity typically involves students using water guns to “tag” assigned targets in an elimination-style competition, often for a cash prize. While intended as a harmless tradition, authorities say the game can quickly create risky situations.

A recent incident in Grosse Pointe Farms drew a police response after a caller reported someone crouching in a backyard with what appeared to be a weapon. Responding officers later determined the situation was connected to the student game, according to WXYZ-TV.

Law enforcement officials say the combination of nighttime activity, trespassing and realistic-looking water guns can lead to confusion and potentially dangerous encounters. Officers warn that entering private property without permission may also result in legal consequences.

School officials have echoed those concerns, reminding students and families to prioritize safety and avoid behavior that could alarm neighbors or lead to police involvement.

Authorities say the message is straightforward: students who choose to participate should make sure their actions are clearly identifiable as part of a game and avoid putting themselves or others at risk.