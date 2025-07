INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — Indiana’s U.S. House delegation, including current and former members, has taken over $640,000 worth of international trips since 2020, all funded by special interest groups.

While proponents say these trips offer valuable insights, critics fear they are opportunities for undue influence.

Despite some restrictions, loopholes allow these trips to luxurious destinations to continue, raising concerns about oversight and potential impact on policy decisions.