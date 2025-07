FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Indiana Commissioner for Higher Education, Chris Lowery, has announced his resignation, effective October 10th.

Lowery, who served three years, cited a recent health scare and plans to pursue writing projects.

During his tenure, he focused on boosting college completion and student aid access, notably increasing 21st Century Scholars enrollment and FAFSA filing rates.

A search for his replacement is underway.