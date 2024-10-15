Electric Works celebrates construction progress on new apartments

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Senator Todd Young joined leaders from Electric Works, Weigand Construction, and the City of Fort Wayne Monday to celebrate construction progress on The Elex, a mixed-use residential development.

The Elex will include 296 apartments, an early childhood learning center, and fitness and wellness facilities. The development includes 89 affordable housing units, with 59 of those units restricted to individuals aged 55 and above. Scheduled for delivery in late 2025, The Elex is named after the association of women employed by General Electric, first established in 1916.

“Housing costs are high, and across the country, communities are trying to figure out ways to revitalize downtowns and make housing more affordable,” Senator Young said. “That’s why The Elex is a big win for Fort Wayne. The public-private partnerships that have made Electric Works a reality can serve as a model for communities looking to increase housing options and improve their quality of place.”

The Elex will provide retail and restaurant space in addition to the apartments, early childhood learning center, and health and wellness services. Residents of The Elex will also have access to all existing campus amenities, including Union Street Market, Chapman’s Brewing, PrayerWorks, the Union Parking Garage, and more.

“In Phase 2 of Electric Works, we’re not just building apartments; we’re continuing our commitment to building an inclusive district of innovation, energy, and culture,” said Jeff Kingsbury, chief customer officer for Ancora, the lead developer of Electric Works. “The Elex is a testament to our city’s history, and it should inspire a future where residents can truly live, work, play, and learn on one campus in the heart of Fort Wayne. Adding residential opportunities to campus will enhance the vibrancy of downtown while offering a diversity of residents new housing options.”

Electric Works will release floor plans and rents and begin pre-leasing activities later this year. Interested individuals can join a list to share their interest in housing options and receive the latest updates by visiting the Electric Works website.

For more information about Electric Works and its ongoing developments, visit fortwayneelectricworks.com.