Elkhart Police Chase And Charges

ELKHART, Ind. (WOWO) — Reports say Trevon Loston was driving a vehicle near South 11th Street and West Indiana Avenue that was determined to be reported stolen.

An officer tried to pull the vehicle over, but the driver didn’t stop, leading to the pursuit.

The officer lost sight of the vehicle before finding it a short time later, parked and unoccupied.

Inside the car was a gun and marijuana.

Loston was found shortly after and tried to run — but was detained on Delaware Street.

He’s facing charges of Unlawful Possession of a Handgun, Resisting Law Enforcement with a Vehicle and Possession of Marijuana.