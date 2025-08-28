Beef Prices Sizzle

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Ground beef prices are up more than 11%, and steak is sizzling at a 12% jump compared to last year – all thanks to a nationwide cattle shortage and rough weather.

Experts say herds are at a decades-long low, but demand for beef is hotter than ever – the highest in 40 years.

NBC-4 Columbus reports that Butchers say they’re feeling the squeeze, and customers are paying up to four dollars more per pound.

Currently – there’s No relief in sight as prices may climb even higher this winter.

Might be time to make friends with pork chops and chicken thighs.”